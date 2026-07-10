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Scenes from the 16-day Great American State Fair, in photos

The Associated Press

July 10, 2026, 2:43 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 110-foot Ferris wheel, state pavilions and cowboy demonstrations were among the attractions at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall. Held as part of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration, the 16-day event showcased the history, culture and traditions of U.S. states and territories.

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This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

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