Saratoga Investment: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.9 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $30.8 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAR

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