Rogers Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $13.6 million.…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $13.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The specialty materials company posted revenue of $216.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $215 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Rogers Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $233 million to $243 million for the fiscal third quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROG

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