Robert Half: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $26.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 26 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The staffing firm posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RHI

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