Richardson Electronics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.7 million in…

LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — LAFOX, Ill. (AP) — Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lafox, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 21 cents per share.

The electronic components and communication products company posted revenue of $66.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.4 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $228.6 million.

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