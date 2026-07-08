Pure Cycle: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WATKINS, Colo. (AP) — WATKINS, Colo. (AP) — Pure Cycle Corp. (PCYO) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Watkins, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.
The water and wastewater services company posted revenue of $8.2 million in the period.
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