Pegasystems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $13.3 million. The…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $13.3 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $420.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $428.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEGA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEGA

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