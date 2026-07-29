PC Connection: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) on Wednesday reported profit of $33.2 million in…

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) on Wednesday reported profit of $33.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Merrimack, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of $1.31.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $854 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNXN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNXN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.