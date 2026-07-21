Orrstown: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $21.2…

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $21.2 million.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The holding company for Orrstown Bank posted revenue of $88.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $62.7 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORRF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORRF

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