Organon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Organon & Co. (OGN) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Organon & Co. (OGN) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $108 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 85 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGN

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