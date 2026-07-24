NextEra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of…

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $3.14 billion.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.15 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. posted revenue of $7.53 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.99 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEE

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