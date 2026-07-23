Newmont: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.2 billion. On a per-share…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.2 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of $2.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.05 per share.

The gold and copper miner posted revenue of $6.12 billion in the period.

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