Morgan Stanley: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley (MS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $5.58 billion. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley (MS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $5.58 billion.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $3.46 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.89 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $34.47 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.35 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.6 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MS

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