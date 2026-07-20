Monarch Casino: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) on Monday reported profit of $32.5…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) on Monday reported profit of $32.5 million in its second quarter.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had net income of $1.78 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $142.6 million in the period.

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