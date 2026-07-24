MetroCity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DORAVILLE, Ga. (AP) — DORAVILLE, Ga. (AP) — MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) on Friday reported net income of $22.1 million…

DORAVILLE, Ga. (AP) — DORAVILLE, Ga. (AP) — MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) on Friday reported net income of $22.1 million in its second quarter.

The Doraville, Georgia-based bank said it had earnings of 76 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $76.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $49.8 million, topping Street forecasts.

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