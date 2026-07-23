MaxLinear: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.8 million.…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.8 million.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $168.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, MaxLinear said it expects revenue in the range of $210 million to $220 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MXL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MXL

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