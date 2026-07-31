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Kansas City Life: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2026, 12:11 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (KCLI) on Friday reported earnings of $7.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 80 cents.

The insurance company posted revenue of $125.9 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KCLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KCLI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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