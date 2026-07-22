IBM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.17…

ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.17 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Armonk, New York-based company said it had profit of $2.27. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $2.93 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $2.93 per share.

The technology and consulting company posted revenue of $17.16 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.17 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBM

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