How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 7/8/2026

Oil prices rose, and stock markets dropped in shaky trading worldwide after President Donald Trump raised doubts about the temporary…

Oil prices rose, and stock markets dropped in shaky trading worldwide after President Donald Trump raised doubts about the temporary truce in the war with Iran.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Wednesday after sinking as much as 1.1% earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.1% after Trump said the agreement to pause fighting was over. The Nasdaq composite erased an early slump and rose 0.2% after Trump said in the afternoon that the most recent fighting did not mean a return to full-scale war.

Brent crude oil’s price climbed 5% above $78 per barrel.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 21.14 points, or 0.3%, to 7,482.71.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 576.76 points, or 1.1%, to 52,348.39.

The Nasdaq composite rose 51.96 points, or 0.2%, to 25,870.65.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 26.10 points, or 0.9%, to 2,956.39.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 0.53 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is down 551.68 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 37.98 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 39.72 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 637.21 points, or 9.3%.

The Dow is up 4,285.10 points, or 8.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,628.66 points, or 11.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 474.48 points, or 19.1%.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.