How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 7/8/2026

Oil prices rose, and stock markets dropped in shaky trading worldwide after President Donald Trump raised doubts about the temporary truce in the war with Iran.
The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Wednesday after sinking as much as 1.1% earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.1% after Trump said the agreement to pause fighting was over. The Nasdaq composite erased an early slump and rose 0.2% after Trump said in the afternoon that the most recent fighting did not mean a return to full-scale war.
Brent crude oil’s price climbed 5% above $78 per barrel.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 21.14 points, or 0.3%, to 7,482.71.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 576.76 points, or 1.1%, to 52,348.39.
The Nasdaq composite rose 51.96 points, or 0.2%, to 25,870.65.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 26.10 points, or 0.9%, to 2,956.39.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 0.53 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Dow is down 551.68 points, or 1%.
The Nasdaq is up 37.98 points, or 0.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 39.72 points, or 1.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 637.21 points, or 9.3%.
The Dow is up 4,285.10 points, or 8.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,628.66 points, or 11.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 474.48 points, or 19.1%.
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