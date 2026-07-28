How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 7/28/2026

Most U.S. stocks rose after Coca-Cola and other companies reported stronger profits for the spring than analysts expected. But more…

Most U.S. stocks rose after Coca-Cola and other companies reported stronger profits for the spring than analysts expected.

But more drops for chip stocks and other AI winners kept Wall Street’s gains in check Tuesday, and the S&P 500 rose a relatively modest 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1%, while the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2%.

The slides for AI stocks were worse elsewhere in the world, and South Korea’s Kospi index tumbled nearly 11%. Oil prices continued to ease, which helped to pull Treasury yields lower in the bond market. Brent crude fell toward $82 per barrel.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 15.60 points, or 0.2%, to 7,428.78.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 537.24 points, or 1%, to 52,747.32.

The Nasdaq composite fell 55.17 points, or 0.2%, to 24,876.91.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.77 points, or 0.2%, to 2,953.80.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 16.80 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is up 800.07 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 98.91 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 23.80 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 583.28 points, or 8.5%.

The Dow is up 4,684.03 points, or 9.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,634.92 points, or 7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 471.89 points, or 19%.

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