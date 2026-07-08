Helen of Troy: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $35.8 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The personal and household products company posted revenue of $402.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $375.1 million.

Helen of Troy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HELE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HELE

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