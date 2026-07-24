HCA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) on Friday reported earnings of $1.7 billion in…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) on Friday reported earnings of $1.7 billion in its second quarter.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $7.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $7.59 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $20.23 billion in the period.

HCA expects full-year earnings in the range of $28.70 to $30.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $77 billion to $79.5 billion.

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