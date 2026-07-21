Hasbro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $160.9 million.…

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Hasbro Inc. (HAS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $160.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HAS

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