Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 0.75 cent at $4.47 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 0.5 cent at $6.77 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 4.25 cents at $3.59 a bushel. Aug. soybeans fell by 0.25 cent at $12.02 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.35 cent at $2.30 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.3 cent at $3.50 a pound. Aug. hogs was unchanged at $1.00 a pound.

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