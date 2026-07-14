Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 2.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 2.25 cents at $4.38 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 8 cents at $6.44 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 4.5 cents at $3.50 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was down 4 cents at $11.91 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off 2.63 cents at $2.32 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle lost 3.83 cents at $3.50 a pound. Jul. hogs was up 0.28 cent at $.95 a pound.

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