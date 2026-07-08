Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 7.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 7.25 cents at $4.35 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 4.75 cents at $6.02 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 1 cents at $2.94 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 2.25 cents at $11.96 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off 0.32 cent at $2.38 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 2.15 cents at $3.62 a pound. Jul. hogs gained 0.6 cent at $.94 a pound.

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