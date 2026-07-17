Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 4.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 4.5 cents at $4.46 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 12 cents at $6.85 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 5.75 cents at $3.41 a bushel. Aug. soybeans gained 9 cents at $12.04 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell by 2.9 cents at $2.24 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 0.75 cent at $3.46 a pound. Aug. hogs gained 1.08 cents at $1.02 a pound.

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