Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 0.25 cent at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 0.25 cent at $4.49 a bushel. Sept. wheat was off 14.75 cents at $6.73 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 0.75 cent at $3.43 a bushel. Aug. soybeans rose by 13 cents at $12.23 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 2 cents at $2.27 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 6.8 cents at $3.53 a pound. Aug. hogs lost 0.75 cent at $1.01 a pound.

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