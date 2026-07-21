Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 5.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 5.5 cents at $4.53 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 5.5 cents at $6.79 a bushel. Sept. oats lost 8.25 cents at $3.33 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was off 1.5 cents at $12.19 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was down 0.55 cent at $2.26 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 3.05 cents at $3.49 a pound. Aug. hogs gained 0.5 cent at $1.02 a pound.

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