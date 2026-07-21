Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 2.5 cents at $4.47 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 1 cent at $6.73 a bushel. Sept. oats lost 0.5 cent at $3.42 a bushel. Aug. soybeans lost 6 cents at $12.20 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.48 cent at $2.27 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.45 cent at $3.52 a pound. Aug. hogs was down 0.12 cent at $1.01 a pound.

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