FVCBankcorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.2 million in…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.2 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Fairfax, Virginia, said it had earnings of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 42 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $33.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.3 million, which beat Street forecasts.

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