First Interstate BancSystem: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $83.9…

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $83.9 million.

The bank, based in Billings, Montana, said it had earnings of 87 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIBK

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