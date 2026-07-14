Fastenal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $382.8 million. The…

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $382.8 million.

The Winona, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.34 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FAST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FAST

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