Euronet Worldwide: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $77.4…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $77.4 million.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had profit of $1.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.82 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.97 per share.

The electronic payments and transactions processor posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

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