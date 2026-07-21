Equifax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Equifax Inc. (EFX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $183.9 million. On a…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Equifax Inc. (EFX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $183.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.25 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.21 per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eighteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.69 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Equifax expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.15 to $2.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Equifax expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.39 to $8.69 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.78 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EFX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EFX

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