East West Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $363.7 million.

The Pasadena, California-based bank said it had earnings of $2.63 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.61 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $791.1 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $785.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EWBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EWBC

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