Domino’s Pizza: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $135.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $4.07.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.11 per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DPZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DPZ

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