Deckers: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $130…

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — GOLETA, Calif. (AP) — Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $130 million.

The Goleta, California-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The maker of Ugg footwear posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

Deckers expects full-year earnings to be $7.35 to $7.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.86 billion to $5.91 billion.

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