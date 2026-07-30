Darling: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Thursday reported earnings of $387.3 million in…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) on Thursday reported earnings of $387.3 million in its second quarter.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.41 per share.

The producer of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bionutrients posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period.

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