Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Controladora Vuela: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Controladora Vuela: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 21, 2026, 5:51 PM

SANTA FE, Mexico (AP) — SANTA FE, Mexico (AP) — Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB. de CV (VLRS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $127 million in its second quarter.

The Santa Fe, Mexico-based company said it had a loss of $1.11 per share.

The operator of low-cost airline Volaris posted revenue of $859 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VLRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VLRS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up