Commerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $159.8 million.

The bank, based in Kansas City, Missouri, said it had earnings of $1.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $591.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $498.9 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $488 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBSH

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