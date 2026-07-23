Cleveland-Cliffs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Thursday reported a loss of $145 million in its second…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Thursday reported a loss of $145 million in its second quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $5.23 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.13 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLF

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