Cigna: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Cigna Group (CI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.66…

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Cigna Group (CI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.66 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $6.29. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $7.78 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.58 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $71.67 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $71.56 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.43 billion.

Cigna expects full-year earnings to be $30.45 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CI

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