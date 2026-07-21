Chubb: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.85 billion. The Zurich-based company…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.85 billion.

The Zurich-based company said it had profit of $7.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $7.26 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.63 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $15.82 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $15.77 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.9 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CB

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