Chemed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Tuesday reported net income of $67.7 million in its second…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Tuesday reported net income of $67.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $5.13. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.06 per share.

The operator of the Roto-Rooter plumbing service and Vitas Healthcare hospices posted revenue of $673.3 million in the period.

Chemed expects full-year earnings in the range of $25 to $25.75 per share.

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