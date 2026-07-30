Check Point: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) on Thursday reported second-quarter…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $193.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of $1.87. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.55 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.45 per share.

The data security company posted revenue of $673.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $674.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHKP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHKP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.