Burke & Herbert: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings…

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.5 million.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.03 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $150.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $106.9 million.

Burke & Herbert shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $70.77, a rise of 9% in the last 12 months.

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