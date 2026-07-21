Bridgewater: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter…

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $14 million.

The St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based bank said it had earnings of 45 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $75 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $40.9 million, beating Street forecasts.

Bridgewater shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $21.89, a climb of 36% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWB

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