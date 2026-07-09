Barnes & Noble Education: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) on Thursday reported fiscal…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Florham Park, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 10 cents.

The operator of book stores on college campuses posted revenue of $267.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $16.9 million, or 49 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.71 billion.

Barnes & Noble Education shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.45, a fall of roughly 1% in the last 12 months.

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