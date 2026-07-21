Bar Harbor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. (BHB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit…

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. (BHB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $15.2 million.

The bank, based in Bar Harbor, Maine, said it had earnings of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $67.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $49.7 million, topping Street forecasts.

Bar Harbor shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $38.03, a climb of 21% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHB

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